Is a sponsored post from Kim Kardashian West worth the hefty price tag?
It’s every brand’s dream to be mentioned by a celebrity on Instagram, and when that celebrity is Kim Kardashian West, with her more than 157 million followers, it’s a big deal.
Direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Melinda Maria got lucky. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star tagged the brand in an Instagram Story along with a video of one its birth stone rings earlier this month. While the free shoutout boosted the brand’s revenue, the results were underwhelming for an influencer at the top of her game who has revealed she usually charges between $300,000 and $500,000 for sponsored Instagram posts.
Kardashian West’s Instagram Story highlighted the brand’s signature birth stone rings, an item usually costing between $325 and $355. According to David Herrmann, president of Herrmann Digital, who handles the brand’s social advertising, Melinda Maria had the rings delivered to the star in engraved cases featuring the names of her and husband Kanye West and their four children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. The collection had launched a year ago, and the brand hoped Kardashian West might wear the jewelry without being paid to do so (as other celebs, like Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift have done in the past). But a Instagram post to her legions of followers was unexpected.
Herrmann shared a screenshot of sales resulting from Kardashian West's post. The star's story had gone live at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and Herrmann’s tweet appeared at 8:30 a.m. ET the following day.
According to Herrmann, the tagged post boosted the brand’s revenue by 207 percent overnight. Sales jumped from $9,704 on Jan. 8 to $29,812 the following morning. So, within that timeframe, Kim’s post drove around $20,000 in additional revenue.
While Herrmann says it’s difficult to discern the precise volume of purchases attributable to the post, the data showed that the number of transactions rose from 68 to 194 the following day, an increase of 185 percent. What’s more, Melinda Maria added 14,000 new Instagram followers overnight. The brand currently has 136,000 followers.
At the same time, the e-commerce conversion rate (the percentage of website visitors who ended up purchasing an item from the website), actually fell by 13 percent, from 0.72 percent the day of the post to 0.62 the following morning.
While an extra $20,000 in revenue was a welcome and unexpected windfall, had Melinda Maria shelled out top dollar for a sponsored post, the results would have been rather less appealing.
“I think this actually highlights why influencers aren’t that great,” says Sam Ruchlewicz, VP of digital strategy and data analytics at marketing agency Warschawski, replying on Herrmann’s tweet. If you were to pay Kim Kardashian West hundreds of thousands of dollars for a post, or even $50,000 for a mention, you would at least expect that much money in return, but ideally more.
There were some caveats that most likely thwarted Melinda Maria from bringing in even more revenue after Kardashian West’s praise, however. Kardashian West had only tagged the brand in the story, instead of providing a “swipe up” link.
What’s more, the item Kardashian West highlighted in her post was almost out of stock when the post went live. Herrmann said the brand had less than 50 birth stone rings available for purchase and those sold out in mere minutes (At $325 a ring, that would add up to around $16,250). The brand quickly threw up a pre-order option on the website in the middle of the night. To note, Kardashian West's post mentioned the brand and not the product, and people still ended up buying other products, he says, such as a $110 chain necklace on the site. That means, that even when the rings were sold out, people still bought about $3,860 worth of goods from the website.
Overall, Ruchlewicz is underwhelmed by the numbers. He explains that Kardashian West's post only drove about 21,800 visitors to the site, which led to 126 more transactions, a disappointing result considering the star has 157 million followers.
“Even if you assume that only 1 percent [of Kardashian West's followers] saw the story (which is probably conservative), that’s a 1.4 percent view-to-visit rate, which is fairly low given the nature of the interaction,” says Ruchlewicz. He points out that since it wasn’t a sponsored post, but a straight endorsement, Kardashian West’s post should, in theory, carry more weight. “And yet,” he says, “the sales lift is only $20,000.”
“I’d say that marketers really need to do the math before making any investment—and especially an investment in influencer marketing,” says Ruchlewicz. While Herrmann says he still believes in influencer marketing and that the friction of the product being nearly sold out contributed to less potential revenue, he admits: “Focusing more on micro-influencers is ideally the place I am going.”