At SXSW, Snapchat Lenses bring 'Game of Thrones,' Pikachu to life

LeBron James jumped off this poster into a Snapchat augmented reality promotion last month. Credit: Nike

Snapchat is eaming up with Amazon and HBO, among others, to show off its latest augmented reality technology at South by Soutwest this week.

Snapchat is deploying what it calls "marker" technology, which is a next-generation QR code that brands put on their packaging and outdoor ads so people can bring them to life in the app. Amazon, HBO and Warner Bros. have incorporated Snapchat markers into their installations at SXSW, which began on Friday.

In the case of HBO, for example, its "Game of Thrones" promotion has posters for the show that animate when seen through the lens of Snapchat. Marker technology is different than traditional QR technology, according to Jeff Miller, global head of creative strategy at Snapchat. Snapchat's QR codes only unlock certain features inside the app. For instance, if a person trains their camera on the code they could get a custom filter to decorate their selfies or a link to a promotion.

"Snapchatters have the ability to connect with the world around them," Miller says. "It recognizes an image and it has the ability to bring it to life in a way no one else can."