Digital

T-Mobile says it's now the second-largest carrier. Forrester analyst says that's 'bunk'

Verizon leads all U.S. wireless carriers with nearly 120 million subscribers
By George P. Slefo. Published on August 07, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
T-Mobile overtakes AT&T as second largest carrier
Credit: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

T-Mobile is crowing that it’s now the second-largest wireless service provider, overtaking incumbent AT&T. But is it? A closer look shows the “Un-Carrier” might not be making an apples-to-apples (or cellphones to cellphones) comparison.

T-Mobile claims that it has 98 million subscribers, of which roughly 12.5 million fall under the “postpaid other” category. This includes wearables like the Apple Watch and connected devices such as wireless hotspots and Android tablets. AT&T, on the other hand, has 93 million subscribers, which it says are inclusive to postpaid and prepaid; the figure does not include tablets, wearables and hotspots, it says.

“This is bunk,” says Frank Gillett, an analyst at market research company Forrester regarding T-Mobile's assertion. “T-Mobile’s marketing mavens are trying to use this to make noise. AT&T can easily counter this by saying it does more smartphones, or gadgets. The question is will they even bother?”

AT&T has spent a lot on marketing to lure those subscribers. The company is the third largest spender in the U.S., with $5.4 billion in total U.S. ad spending for 2019, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. By comparison, T-Mobile spent about $2.4 billion in total U.S. ad spending last year, making in the nation’s 14th largest ad spender in the country.

Related Articles
Ad-review body tells T-Mobile to drop 'Best Unlimited Network' claim
George P. Slefo
AT&T's 5G stunt is decried as 'misleading & a marketing ploy'
George P. Slefo
Sprint files federal lawsuit against AT&T for its 5Ge marketing
George P. Slefo

AT&T would have 160 million overall customers if it were to add its 72 million connected devices to its subscriber base, according to the company. Although T-Mobile declined to specify how many of its subscribers are connected devices, it did specifically cite the Apple Watch and tablets as areas that saw strong growth under “postpaid other” during the second quarter. Verizon is the nation’s largest carrier with nearly 120 million subscribers; the figure includes postpaid connected devices such as tablets, wearables and hotspots.In a statement, T-Mobile said “the numbers speak for themselves.”

“T-Mobile is No. 2 in postpaid; we are No. 2 in postpaid ‘other;’ we are No. 2 in total postpaid; and we are No. 1 in prepaid,” the company said. “If you add those up, we are No. 2 in total customers.”

In other words, T-Mobile is No. 2 — or No. 3, it all depends on how you look at it.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
George P. Slefo

George P. Slefo is the technology reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered murder and mayhem for the Chicago Sun-Times and prior to that, the Middle East from Amman, Jordan. Slefo is also a veteran of the United States Army.

View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

T-Mobile overtakes AT&T as second largest carrier

T-Mobile overtakes AT&T as second largest carrier
TikTok gives advertisers an emergency ripcord in case Trump gets his ban

TikTok gives advertisers an emergency ripcord in case Trump gets his ban
Google tunes into digital audio with new ad products to aid buying and selling

Google tunes into digital audio with new ad products to aid buying and selling
Office Hours: Tumblr's new CRO on starting a job remotely with a baby and being his own tech guy

Office Hours: Tumblr's new CRO on starting a job remotely with a baby and being his own tech guy
How Instagram made Reels to stick it to TikTok, and Ad Age Small Agency winners announced: Thursday Wake-Up Call

How Instagram made Reels to stick it to TikTok, and Ad Age Small Agency winners announced: Thursday Wake-Up Call
With cookies on the way out, brands search for solutions

With cookies on the way out, brands search for solutions
Brands ponder TikTok's future, and Publicis axes exec over cringey tweets: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Brands ponder TikTok's future, and Publicis axes exec over cringey tweets: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
What happens if Microsoft buys TikTok, and where brands go if the app is banned in the U.S.

What happens if Microsoft buys TikTok, and where brands go if the app is banned in the U.S.