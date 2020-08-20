Digital

Tom Hanks, Mark Hamill, Taylor Swift and others lend star power to USPS support

The Postal Service is working with PR firm Weber Shandwick on its crisis management plan as numerous celebrities step up public backing
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on August 20, 2020.
Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile compete for school deals in distance-learning bonanza

Stamp of approval from Mark Hamill.

Credit: Mark Hamill via Instagram

Only a few months ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Postal Service is in an unthinkable position where it has to convince Americans that its mail-in voting system is functioning correctly.

Trepidation over the USPS started earlier this month after changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a known Trump donor, caused postal service workers to speak out about delivery days.

It was enough for anxiety to set in and Americans to cast blame on DeJoy and the Trump administration for conspiring against mail-in voting, a process which has become more critical this year due to the pandemic. Across social media, users have been sharing “Save the post office” memes and are advocating people to send mail, postcards, stamps …anything to support it.

The USPS is working with PR firm Weber Shandwick to manage the crisis. It’s a partnership that has been ongoing since 2009, a Weber Shandwick spokesperson tells Ad Age.

“Today, we are actively helping the organization to communicate to the public its absolute commitment to fulfilling the important role of the Postal Service in America’s electoral process through the timely processing and delivery of the nation’s election mail,” the spokesperson states.

The Postal Service has put out a statement from DeJoy stating that any changes will be made after the election and, according to CNN, DeJoy is planning on recording a PSA that will air on TV starting in September.

But the job isn’t falling solely on Weber Shandwick. Along with the support of concerned citizens, the brand is also getting plenty of backing from celebrities. “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill urges his fans to “join the fight for the resistance,” Tom Hanks declares “We will vote,” and Cher even wants to work for them. Famous TV mailmen from shows like “Cheers” and “This is Us” are also weighing in.

Mark Hamill

Tom Hanks

Cher

Taylor Swift

John Legend

Reese Witherspoon

Sia

Bill Chott (mailman on NBC’s “This is Us”)

John Ratzenberger (mailman on “Cheers”)

Ariana Huffington

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

