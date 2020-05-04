Digital

Uber is working on technology to check if drivers are wearing masks

Both drivers and passengers will soon be required to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles
Published on May 04, 2020.
Credit: iStock

Uber is developing technology to detect whether its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and accept trips, CNN reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the ride-sharing platform will require both drivers and passengers to wear masks or face coverings while in vehicles. The requirement will be rolled out in the coming weeks in some of its markets, including the U.S., CNN says.

“Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” Andrew Hasbun, head of safety communications at Uber, said in a statement to CNN. “We continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Congress tells Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify about private-label brands

Congress tells Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify about private-label brands
Amazon says it will spend $4 billion on coronavirus fixes

Amazon says it will spend $4 billion on coronavirus fixes
More than a third of media buyers and brands have now paused ad spend: IAB report

More than a third of media buyers and brands have now paused ad spend: IAB report

Publicis says it will deliver on business outcomes or your money back

Publicis says it will deliver on business outcomes or your money back
Facebook posts 17 percent gain but Zuckerberg paints a gloomy pandemic picture

Facebook posts 17 percent gain but Zuckerberg paints a gloomy pandemic picture
Spotify says every day for users ‘looks like the weekend’ right now

Spotify says every day for users ‘looks like the weekend’ right now
FreeWheel expands deal with White Ops as fraudsters turn their attention to CTV, OTT

FreeWheel expands deal with White Ops as fraudsters turn their attention to CTV, OTT
YouTube's most-viewed COVID-19 ads with ‘Stay Home’ messages

YouTube's most-viewed COVID-19 ads with ‘Stay Home’ messages