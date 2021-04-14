Digital

Verizon Media rolls out identity-free ad-targeting alternative

Telecom giant's Next-Gen Solutions offers alternative to its existing ConnectID one-to-one identifier
By Mike Juang. Published on April 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Vevo plans to woo more connected TV ad dollars
Credit: Verizon Media

Verizon Media is throwing its hat into the ring of post-cookie advertising identifiers once more by launching a second solution that can target, buy and measure audiences without linking a user to a unique, one-to-one identifier.

Called Next-Gen Solutions, the company’s contextual targeting solution provides targeted advertising without needing a user to sign into a service. The solution uses context, not just from the web page itself, but from the visit’s timestamp, area weather, location and device types. The data is fed into a machine-learning algorithm which can then serve up ads by checking the access time against context, such as a user’s approximate location and the area’s weather to serve up ads.

“As the industry continues to shift, the divide is now sharper between those that have first-party data and those that do not,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer, Verizon Media, in a statement. “We are extending our ability to better serve our customers, offering solutions for both identity-led and identity-less opportunities,” he said.

More ad tech news
FreeWheel unveils cross-screen addressable platform
Mike Juang
How Vevo plans to woo more connected TV ad dollars
Mike Juang
Publicis Groupe signs on to The Trade Desk's cookie replacement
Mike Juang
How brands must rethink location data for a post-pandemic world
Mike Juang

Verizon’s rollout comes as the ad tech industry races for a new solution to replace the third-party cookie, a small file saved onto a user’s web browser that advertisers can access to build an ad profile for targeting. Major web browsers have recently announced they would end support of the technology, setting off an industry-wide scramble for a suitable replacement.

The media and telecommunications giant is also rolling out three audience and measurement tools: Next-Gen Audiences are groups of targetable audiences built by extracting analyses from the existing first-party data Verizon receives from its users; Next-Gen Buying allows for bidding between both its addressable and identity-free audiences; and Next-Gen Measurement helps advertisers and marketers measure reach, audiences and return on ad spend between its solutions. Verizon says its Audiences and Buying tools will be available in the the second quarter, with Measurement coming in 2021.

Verizon's first solution, ConnectID, is a one-to-one ad targeting solution that uses sign-ins from across its empire of Verizon-owned online properties, from TechCrunch to Yahoo Sports. When a user signs into a Verizon property, that user’s identity is hashed, and that hashed information is passed across the bidstream to advertisers. To actually reach those audiences, brands and advertisers must also gain consent from the same users. The solution runs exclusively through Verizon’s own DSP and SSP to ensure privacy.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Vevo plans to woo more connected TV ad dollars

How Vevo plans to woo more connected TV ad dollars

Social media ad costs are rising as consumer confidence returns

Social media ad costs are rising as consumer confidence returns
Publicis Groupe signs on to The Trade Desk's cookie replacement

Publicis Groupe signs on to The Trade Desk's cookie replacement

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase
Digital ad revenue increases more than 12% despite pandemic headwinds: IAB

Digital ad revenue increases more than 12% despite pandemic headwinds: IAB
Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling

Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling
Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys

Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys
Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan

Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan