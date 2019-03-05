Remembering Luke Perry, his sense of humor, his serious side -- and his commercials

Actor Luke Perry, best known for his roles as Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and most recently as Fred Andrews in "Riverdale," died Monday after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

Perry was TV's teenage heartthrob of the '90s, but he also starred in commercials for Pizza Hut and Old Navy, as well as several PSAs. Some of the ads show his sense of humor and willingness to poke fun at his heartthrob image. But there were also PSAs showing his serious side; the executive producers of "Riverdale," along with The CW and Warner Bros., called Perry "an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

Pizza Hut (1997)

In this European spot for Pizza Hut, Perry (shockingly) gets rejected; the ad's heroine supposedly prefers pizza to him.

Old Navy (2012)

Here's Perry reuniting with his "90210" co-stars Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley in a back-to-school campaign. It posed the big question for "90210" fans -- who's your favorite, sweet Priestly or Perry's bad-boy character?

UPtv Anti-bullying campaign (2016)

In this PSA, Perry uses his clout to reassure children who are bullied that they can speak up and get help. "You have the right to feel safe in your school," he says.

Fight Colorectal Cancer (2016)

Perry took on another serious topic in this PSA urging people to get screened for colorectal cancer.