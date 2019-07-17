We ran famous brand spokespeople through FaceApp—because why not?
This week, social media is brimming with millions of people sharing photos of their aging selves using a viral app called FaceApp and the hashtag #faceappchallenge. The app, which first became popular when it was created in 2017 by developers at Wireless Lab in Russia, has a new free feature that uses AI to digitally alter faces to look older or younger. Everyone from Drake to The Jonas Brothers are getting in on the fun.
The app isn’t all fun and games, however. Experts are warning users of security concerns since, when users share their altered images through the app, they are automatically agreeing to the app’s Terms and Conditions, which calls for the right to modify, reproduce and publish any images. It’s also collecting information like location. So far, more than 100 million people who have downloaded the app from Google Play, and the app is now the top-ranked app on the iOS App Store in 121 countries, according to App Annie. That’s a lot of data. Despite the uproar around security, the terms are actually similar to any social platform like Facebook or Twitter.
A positive side-effect might be that with so many people sharing images of their elderly selves, it might help with the stigmatization around ageism, showing people that growing older is actually a positive thing. Everyone ages, after all.
We thought we would have some fun with it ourselves. We took some of the most popular brand mascots like Dos Equis’ The Most Interesting Man in the World and Hotels.com’s Captain Obvious and aged them with the app, adding on wrinkles and sagging skin.
The result is a playful look at what some of these mascots will look like as they add on years. The Maytag Man looks a little more grim than usual, the Old Spice Man looks like he’s been in the shower a little too long and even Little Debbie is showing her laugh lines. Sadly, it does not work with cartoon faces that aren’t human (Sorry, Tony the Tiger!).