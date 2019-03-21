RESTAURANT WARS

It's not an easy time to be in the restaurant business. Labor and food costs are rising. Competitors always seem to be touting new items or value-driven deals, or both. Add to this the ongoing battle to be the best in areas such as on-the-go ordering and speedy delivery, and it's clearly rough out there.

This winter, the competition has gotten even fiercer, thanks to every operator's nightmare: terrible weather. Snow and frigid temperatures in many states—even Southern California!—have been stifling demand to eat out. February 2019 was the worst month for the industry since February 2018, according to restaurant insights firm TDn2K, which says this could portend "a new troubling trend." (Still, there's a way to see it as an opportunity for those chains that are getting their delivery messages across.)

And while consumer spending at U.S. restaurants and bars is expected to rise 3.9 percent in 2019, according to research firm Technomic, that's just a bit healthier than the 3.6 percent growth in 2018 and 3.5 percent increase in 2017.

Top 10 chain restaurants Ranked by 2018 U.S. systemwide sales (2017 ranking in parentheses) 1. McDonald's (1)

2. Starbucks (2)

3. Subway (3)

4. Taco Bell (4)

5. Chick-fil-A (7)

6. Burger King (5)

7. Wendy's (6)

8. Dunkin' (8)

9. Domino's (9)

10. Panera Bread (11) (Systemwide rankings from Technomic)

"It's a low-growth environment," says David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic.

So, yes, while there are some standouts (we see you, Chick-fil-A), the broader industry is struggling to maintain or grow market share, and chains are striving to come out the dominant player.

Here, a look at how the restaurant battle is playing out across three big sectors.

Fast-food

Let's get one thing straight: This is Ronald's world and others just play in it. Even though McDonald's U.S. systemwide sales growth slowed to 2 percent in 2018 from 3 percent in 2017, a gain is a gain, and its sales dwarf those of any other chain.

"As long as they continue putting positive numbers on the board, nobody's ever going to catch them," says Henkes.

Overall, the fast-food sector is expected to grow 3.4 percent, up from 3.1 percent in 2018,

according to Technomic.

The main chain to keep an eye on, according to pretty much everyone, is Chick-fil-A. It just wrapped up its 51st consecutive year of sales growth, raking in more than $10 billion in 2018 even though the restaurants are only open six days a week. Chick-fil-A, the top chicken chain by a wide margin, is also now the fifth-largest restaurant chain in America, pushing Burger King down into sixth place.