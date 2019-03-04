The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about now

5. MedMen: 'The New Normal,' Mekanism

MedMen and Mekanism tapped Spike Jonze to direct the cannabis retailer's first ever commercial. It features "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and takes a sweeping look at the history of cannabis in the U.S.

4. Nordstrom: 'An Open Mind is the Best Look,' Droga5

Nordstrom separated itself from the rest of the department store fray with this campaign from Droga5, a series of artsy, off-kilter films directed by Martin de Thurah that promote the idea that an "open mind is the best look."

3. ING: 'The Rembrandt Tutorials,' JWT Amsterdam

Rembrandt lives again in JWT Amsterdam's latest data-driven creative feat for ING. Following their award-winning "The Next Rembrandt" campaign that leveraged data to create a new painting in the Dutch master's hand, ING and JWT teamed with a group of art and science experts to recreate the his voice for a series of online painting tutorials.

2. Nike: 'Dream Crazier,' Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Nike's latest "Just Do It" spot, which debuted during the Oscars. Serena Williams narrates the ad, which depicts how female athletes over the years have dreamed crazy, crazy, crazy and crazier to defy the odds in sport.

1. Mothercare: 'Body Proud Mums,' McGarrybowen London

U.K. baby goods company Mothercare and McGarrybowen London were behind this arresting outdoor campaign that celebrates the beauty of women's post-birth bodies. Photographs by Sophie Mayanne unabashedly depict real mothers, with stretchmarks, c-section scars and baggy skin. It's a powerful statement that flies in the face of unrealistic ideals long promoted in the media.

