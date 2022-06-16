Why Cannes still works—and what it really needs

Cannes was meant to be a festival in the truest sense, a sensational shindig that brings glamour back to an industry that too often loses its swagger. Here’s hoping attendees dismount the high horse of virtue-signaling that sucked all the fun out of the industry over the past few years. Cannes needs to return to its roots as an unabashed bullhorn for an industry invested in fame. Fame is the fuel that powers progress. Famous brands are relevant, famous clients become celebrity CMOs, and famous agencies win more business. Creative ads drive more business, which creates more jobs, which turns this backwards economy around. If you give a mouse a cookie, you know what happens—and if you fuel the fame of ad people, you just might (maybe, kinda) save the world.

Think of Cannes as a virtuous circle of lions chasing each other around a watering hole where everyone is perpetually thirsty.

And speaking of water, attendees should prepare for a deluge of delights from the media and tech platforms along the oceanside promenade. The platforms command most of a marketer’s money and want to keep it that way. With a recession looming, jockeying for pole position on a client’s media plan is do-or-die, which makes Cannes the debutante ball for brands. While that once meant an invitation to party on a yacht, this year the schmoozing will be super-sized. Pinterest has an entire pier. TikTok has its own beach. Amazon has a port. (Meta also has a beach, but rumor has it that Facebook is hiding in the sand like a crusty old crab unwilling to let go. Once you brush the sand off your feet, make sure to check your pockets to see how much of your data was stolen.) Sometimes all it takes for a platform to make its annual sales goals is landing one whale of a client, so buying all that beachfront property may not be as extravagant as it seems.

Programming this year will follow six tracks based on a survey of marketers around the world on their most pertinent issues. Select panels will focus on the talent crisis; sustainability; DEI; creative effectiveness; business transformation; and data & tech innovation. With no small amount of restraint, let’s say these topics seem fairly obvious, given how much coverage they already get in the trade press. For the biggest festival of the year, it would be refreshing if the Lions tackled the elephants in the room. Creative answers to questions no one seems willing to ask.