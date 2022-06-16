Why Cannes still works—and what it really needs

For the first time in three years, marketing mavens will be hunting lions along the French Riviera.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is once again an in-person event. Some agencies are sending smaller contingents, having been burned by past COVID cancellations or looking to cut costs after the pandemic made CFOs realize how many gazillions were being spent on conferences and travel without any discernible effect on agency growth.
(A few agencies have cited carbon offsets as a reason for sending fewer people, which sounds about as credible as a politician’s promise. Believe me, those agencies will not hesitate to burn millions of gallons of jet fuel on their next big pitch, global warming be damned—but it does make for a better sound bite than “cost-cutting.”)
Yet despite some initial hesitation, festival organizers say that registrations are now comparable to numbers from years past. That means over 10,000 clients, agencies, tech platforms and media companies will converge on a small strip of sand to network, sell and celebrate.
Many agencies booked late once they confirmed clients would be attending, because at the end of the day, Cannes is all about connections. Reconnecting with an old client you suspect is disgruntled with their current agency. Meeting that headhunter you’ve only spoken to on Zoom, in hopes of playing your get-out-of-jail-free card at just the right time. Hugging colleagues and compatriots, mask-free, just like in the old days. Going to incredibly creative parties thrown inexplicably by the least creative agencies. Cringing at the posturing on panels but cheering at the bursts of brilliance in the work.