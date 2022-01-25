The truth about the talent business

As we celebrate the best places to work, let’s begin by raising a glass not only to the winners, but to any company that managed to create a collaborative culture and grow a business during another year of living dysfunctionally.

The perpetual pandemic has led to the so-called Great Resignation, so all the companies that reduced their staff prematurely during the first year of the zombie apocalypse are now scrambling to retain and hire enough talent to keep up with the work.

The firms that held fast and took good care of their employees, many of which are celebrated in Best Places to Work 2022, find themselves in a much stronger position to maintain momentum, accelerate and grow. These companies understood the value in having values, and the ripple effect across the marketing industry was profound.

Talent recognized that this is a talent business, after all.

The people who make business possible—the ideators, creators and collaborators—realized they hold all the cards. The option to work for a place that unleashes your best self has disrupted the corporate approach to filling boxes on a staffing chart. This puts a premium on culture and changes expectations for leadership as the bottom line is now inextricably linked to employee satisfaction.