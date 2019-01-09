The DGA announces its outstanding commercials director nominees

This week, the Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for its 71st Annual awards, which honor directing talent across various categories. Five directors made this year's list for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials.

Steve Ayson, who's repped out of MJZ in the U.S. and who recently opened his own shop, 3&7, in the Asia-Pacific region, earned his second DGA nomination for his work on two spots: Dollar Shave Club's "Getting Ready," created in-house, and Speight's bro love story, "The Dance," via DDB.

Fredrik Bond, also on MJZ's U.S. roster, made the list for the eighth time, this year for three ads created out of the U.K. and produced out of his own company, Sonny London: "Harmony," for Virgin TV via BBH; "Take Them All On" for BT Sport, via AMV BBDO, and "The Big Win" for Confused.com, created out of Karmarama.

Epoch-repped Martin de Thurah, who previously earned the DGA Outstanding Commercials Director honor twice, first in 2013 and then in 2017, nabbed his third nomination, based on his work for Audi, "Final Breath," via Venables, Bell & Partners, about a man on his deathbed who gets a new lease on life, thanks to a sports car; Droga5's Chase spot starring Serena Wiilliams, "Mama Said Knock You Out," and Macy's sweet holiday spot, "Space Station," via BBDO New York.

Spike Jonze, repped out of MJZ, earned his third DGA nomination, this time based on his work on a single spot, Apple's award-winning "Welcome Home," via TBWA/Media Arts Lab. Jonze was previously nominated in the commercials category in 2006 and also earned a nomination in 1999 in feature film directing, for "Being John Malkovich."

O Positive's David Shane, known best for comedic expertise in campaigns like the long-running ESPN spot "This Is Sportscenter" and for brands including Spectrum, HBO and BMW, earned his first nomination based on spots both humorous and serious: Babbel's funny short starring an alien who acclimates to the earth with the help of the language app, via Wieden & Kennedy London, and the powerful film for Cure Alzheimer's Fund, "Mother and Daughter," via BBDO.

The DGA winners in all categories will be announced at the 71st Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles.