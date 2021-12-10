Webcast: Protecting your virtual event attendee data

Online meetings and events, now a core marketing channel for most businesses, have recently been valued at $94 billion and projected to achieve an annual growth rate of 23.7% between 2021 and 2028. But while virtual events provide a trove of consumer data, there’s a huge chance that information can be stolen and used by third-party event tech platforms, violating attendee privacy, harming your reputation and violating international regulations.

At a virtual event, an attendee’s every action can be recorded and then sold to the highest bidder. As an organizer, sponsor or marketer, you need to make sure this valuable data is safe, that attendees know how their data may be used, and ensure they trust you to manage their data appropriately.

In this live Ad Age Custom Webcast made possible by Glisser, the leading virtual and hybrid event platform, Tues., Dec 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST, Jesse D. Holt, regional manager at Becker Professional Education, along with Vanessa Lovatt, chief evangelist at Glisser, will explore the challenges and best practices in data protection, and the importance to your virtual event of managing attendee information security.

Holt and Lovatt will explore the following urgent questions about virtual events:

• Who owns the data produced at your virtual events?

• Can your tech partners keep your data secure and protect your reputation?

• How securely does your event platform integrate with other martech tools?

• Will your platform be able to market to your attendees after the event?

RSVP and log in here to “Protecting Your Virtual Event Attendee Data,” Tues., Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. EST.