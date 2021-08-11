What to expect from shoppers this back-to-school season

We see that more than 50% of North American back-to-school shoppers say they’ll check for in-store inventory online before going into a store and 48% will shop at stores that offer curbside pickup or contactless shipping.⁵ Retailers who offer digital glimpses into their physical stores provide the reassurance and confidence that shoppers need to commit to purchasing. You can promote products that are available for nearby customers to pick up in-store or via curbside pickup using local inventory ads.

Choice is key. Back-to-school shoppers intend to shop at both small businesses and large format stores—60% of back-to-school shoppers plan to do at least a portion of their shopping at a small business this year.⁶ Local campaigns are simple yet powerful solutions for retailers of all sizes to promote their locations and drive store traffic across Google Maps, Search, YouTube and Display.

Looking to make it easier to reach these increasingly digital-first shoppers? Omnichannel bidding can help you capture the full value of your back-to-school marketing efforts across channels. Adding store visits to your Google Smart Bidding strategy allows you to optimize for total sales, whether they happen online or in your stores.

As we look ahead, we’re hopeful that we’re on the brink of comebacks—school, openings, in-person gatherings, and, most importantly, economic recovery. We’re here to help you stay agile, connect with shoppers across their journeys and capture the comeback ahead of the holidays together.

This article originally appeared on Think with Google.