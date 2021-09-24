Why data will change health care as we know it

When Steve Jobs began his treatment for cancer, he might have reasonably expected he’d receive the very best treatment money could buy. And that, of course, was true. But what Jobs and his wife Laurene Powell Jobs discovered is that even the very best treatment the world has to offer is fragmented, uncoordinated and often inefficient.

In Walter Isaacson’s biography about Jobs. Laurene said of her husband’s treatment, “[His] treatment was fragmented rather than integrated. Each of his myriad maladies was being treated by different specialists—oncologists, pain specialists, nutritionists, hepatologists and hematologists, but they were not being coordinated in a cohesive approach.”

What Laurene discovered is something millions of medical patients around the world have long come to accept as a harsh reality: Despite new technologies and treatments that doctors could once only dream of, the medical system as a whole is outdated, its methods disjointed.

Sigal Atzmon, CEO and president of Medix, a company that is harnessing digital technologies to create a new, integrated approach to medicine, has homed in on just this problem. Like so many leaders paving the way for major innovation, Atzmon recognized that the world had changed but the medical systems that treat billions of people each year had not.

As Jobs discovered, money could buy access to great therapies, but no amount of cash (not even Apple amounts) could change the approach to providing those therapies.

Big data, clinical alerts

Here’s one example of how big-data analytics can provide us with clinical alerts for serious medical conditions, make a real difference and save lives.

A 65-year-old man enrolled in Medix’s Prevention Service program. He had a history of undergoing surgery (a vagotomy) for peptic ulcer disease, and another procedure (a pyloroplasty) to relieve further effects of the ulcer. All his laboratory test results over the previous 10 years were uploaded to the Medix data analytics system which analyzes large amounts of data from other electronic medical record (EMR) systems and is able to detect alarming trends. Certain trends are then converted into predictive alerts based on the data about patients that eventually developed serious medical conditions.

In this specific case, the system found that the patient’s levels of hemoglobin, the oxygen-transport component of red blood cells, had decreased a few times over a period of time, although it had always stayed within the normal range. When Medix compared the patient’s lab data and his personal clinical history with other similar patient data, a red flag was raised. The findings suggested that a gastroscopy, a test of the upper GI tract, be undertaken to exclude malignancy. Of note, the patient had no symptoms nor medical complaints whatsoever.

The recommended gastroscopy was done and a small malignant tumor was found. The patient was referred for surgery, from which he recovered without any complications.

Gastric cancer: a life-threatening condition

The chances of surviving gastric cancer are reasonable when the cancer is diagnosed and treated in early stages and curative surgery can be performed before the tumor spreads. It is reasonable to say that without Medix intervention, assessing and using data analytic tools, the patient would not have been diagnosed on time and would probably not have survived his diagnosis.

This patient has now been disease-free for a long while. We are proud to have been able to make a difference for him via a data-driven and multidisciplinary approach.

With so much at stake, Medix is driven to share its insights about the health-care shifts that have been making a real difference throughout the world, and we at High10 have been thrilled to help, with articles recently appearing in Changing America and Healthcare Global. We believe that new practices in integrating and analyzing data findings from multiple EMRs can have a profound impact on how the health-care industry treats patients.