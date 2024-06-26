Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 26, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Acura says, “Own the energy” in a spot that hypes its Summer of Performance Event—and its TLX, MDX, RDX, ZDX and Integra models. Disney promotes the NFL Flag Championships, which will air July 19-21 across Disney networks including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. And Macy’s says, “The best road trips are the ones that go off the map.”

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Favorites: $30 eGift Card
Chewy: Favorites: $30 eGift Card
Premiered on: Backed by the Bros, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Summer's Greatest Hits: Road Trips
Macy's: Summer's Greatest Hits: Road Trips
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,783,966,377 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,343,885 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
2024 NFL Flag Championships
The Walt Disney Company: 2024 NFL Flag Championships
Premiered on: Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 133,769,986 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $147,405 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Extra Time
Discount Tire: Extra Time
Premiered on: Euro Today, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 23,562,237 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $113,530 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.68%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Summer of Performance Event: The Energy Continues
Acura: Summer of Performance Event: The Energy Continues
Premiered on: 2023 Nurburgring 24 Hours, Mav TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 354,230,278 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,587,506 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.64%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
