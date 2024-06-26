Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Acura says, “Own the energy” in a spot that hypes its Summer of Performance Event—and its TLX, MDX, RDX, ZDX and Integra models. Disney promotes the NFL Flag Championships, which will air July 19-21 across Disney networks including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. And Macy’s says, “The best road trips are the ones that go off the map.”