Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Athletic Brewing Company deploys Olympic rugby player Carlin Isles, pro surfer Malia Manuel, NFL star JJ Watt, restaurateur David Chang, pro climber Alex Johnson and pro volleyball player Falyn Fonoimoana to promote its non-alcoholic craft beer. Subaru wants you to know that National Make A Dog’s Day is coming up on Oct. 22. And Amazon says, “This year, Prime members get holiday deals before anyone else” in spot promoting its Prime Early Access Sale, Oct. 11-12.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Replay: Scream
Progressive: Replay: Scream
Premiered on: NFL Football, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,779,305,545 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,632,658 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Fit For All Times: Anthem
Athletic Brewing Company: Fit For All Times: Anthem
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,651,132 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $77,444 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.98%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Training Tests
Progressive: Training Tests
Premiered on: TMZ, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,779,305,545 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,632,658 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Big Deal: Super Fans
Amazon Prime: Big Deal: Super Fans
Premiered on: 16 and Pregnant, MTV2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
National Make a Dog's Day: Underdogs
Subaru: National Make a Dog's Day: Underdogs
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,514,919,918 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,436,912 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.07%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more
Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more

Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more
Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more

Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more

Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more