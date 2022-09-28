Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Athletic Brewing Company deploys Olympic rugby player Carlin Isles, pro surfer Malia Manuel, NFL star JJ Watt, restaurateur David Chang, pro climber Alex Johnson and pro volleyball player Falyn Fonoimoana to promote its non-alcoholic craft beer. Subaru wants you to know that National Make A Dog’s Day is coming up on Oct. 22. And Amazon says, “This year, Prime members get holiday deals before anyone else” in spot promoting its Prime Early Access Sale, Oct. 11-12.