Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple hypes various features of iPhone 14 Pro, including 4K Cinematic Mode, in a spot that shows a filmmaker using it to shoot chase scenes. LeBron James stars alongside “Lily” (Milana Vayntrub) in the latest from AT&T. And Verizon tells the story of Christopher, a student enrolled in the Verizon Innovative Learning program.