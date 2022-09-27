Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 27, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple hypes various features of iPhone 14 Pro, including 4K Cinematic Mode, in a spot that shows a filmmaker using it to shoot chase scenes. LeBron James stars alongside “Lily” (Milana Vayntrub) in the latest from AT&T. And Verizon tells the story of Christopher, a student enrolled in the Verizon Innovative Learning program.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Heisman House: Game Day
Nissan: Heisman House: Game Day
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,651,812,157 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,647,996 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.45%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Chase
Apple iPhone: Chase
Premiered on: The Bernie Mac Show, Bounce TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 709,532,339 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,419,230 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.76%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Shirt
State Farm: Shirt
Premiered on: The Season: Ole Miss Football, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,123,744,027 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,289,183 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.09%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
LeBron James and Lily Talk Apple
AT&T Wireless: LeBron James and Lily Talk Apple
Premiered on: College Football, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,688,893,465 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,395,640 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.32%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Christopher's Story
Verizon: Christopher's Story
Premiered on: Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,087,674,151 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,117,011 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
