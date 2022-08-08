Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: C.C. Pazzini, the diminutive “inventor” of Cicis, promotes the restaurant’s mac & cheese pizza, cinnamon roll station and other offerings. Camping World employees—including Brenda Wintrow, senior VP of sales and customer experience, and Daisy Carson, a service technician—talk about their experiences at the company in what turns out to be a female-focused recruitment pitch that ends with a URL: campingworldjobs.com. And Caesars Slots, a casino-style mobile game from Playtika, invites you to “play the Caesars Way.”