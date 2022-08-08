Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: C.C. Pazzini, the diminutive “inventor” of Cicis, promotes the restaurant’s mac & cheese pizza, cinnamon roll station and other offerings. Camping World employees—including Brenda Wintrow, senior VP of sales and customer experience, and Daisy Carson, a service technician—talk about their experiences at the company in what turns out to be a female-focused recruitment pitch that ends with a URL: campingworldjobs.com. And Caesars Slots, a casino-style mobile game from Playtika, invites you to “play the Caesars Way.”

Ad Age Small Agency Awards

See all of the 2022 winners
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Face Paint
Snickers: Face Paint
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 236,170,907 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $876,080 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.14%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Endless Pizzabilities
CiCi's Pizza: Endless Pizzabilities
Premiered on: Divorce Court, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,316,557 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,866 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.52%
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Caesars Slots: Your Excellency
Playtika Ltd.: Caesars Slots: Your Excellency
Premiered on: ER, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 611,759,142 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,936,973 (48% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
The Confidence I Needed
Proactiv: The Confidence I Needed
Premiered on: Sister, Sister, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,220,279 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,559 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.37%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Paving the Way
Camping World: Paving the Way
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 466,580,954 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,580,715 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.82%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse marketing blog

Catch up on the latest virtual experiences and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more
Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bed Bath & Beyond, Centrum, Subaru and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bed Bath & Beyond, Centrum, Subaru and more
Watch the newest commercials from Vrbo, Progressive, Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from Vrbo, Progressive, Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more