Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more

A few highlights: A seemingly mild-mannered librarian helps promote Vivid Seats’ rewards program. Brett Gelman (Murray from “Stranger Things”) stars in a spot for the Canon R40 document scanner. And Milk-Bone wants you to invite “more dog” and “less fake love” into your life. (Ad Age’s Maia Vines has the backstory on the campaign: “Milk-Bone’s satirical dating show ads debut during ‘The Bachelorette.’”)