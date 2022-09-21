Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A seemingly mild-mannered librarian helps promote Vivid Seats’ rewards program. Brett Gelman (Murray from “Stranger Things”) stars in a spot for the Canon R40 document scanner. And Milk-Bone wants you to invite “more dog” and “less fake love” into your life. (Ad Age’s Maia Vines has the backstory on the campaign: “Milk-Bone’s satirical dating show ads debut during ‘The Bachelorette.’”)

 

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Librarian's 11th
Vivid Seats: The Librarian's 11th
Premiered on: NFL Football, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 40,754,998 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,002,450 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Yoga
Canon: Yoga
Premiered on: NCIS, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 48,177,564 (97% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,618,762 (100% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.82%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Less Fake Love, More Dog
Milk-Bone: Less Fake Love, More Dog
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 505,097,633 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,030,192 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
This Halloween, Choose Both
The Hershey Company: This Halloween, Choose Both
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 212,827,225 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $893,510 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Move Forward
Giorgio Armani Fragrances: Move Forward
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more

Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more
Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny’s, Verizon and more