Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: RockAuto says, “No matter where you are or what you drive,” it stocks “all the parts your car will ever need.” Bumper.com wants you to know that its online tool “lets you see what your car is worth.” And Discovery+ hypes some of the programming you can stream on its platform, including “Two Shallow Graves” and “Conjuring Kesha.”