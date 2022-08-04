Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 04, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: RockAuto says, “No matter where you are or what you drive,” it stocks “all the parts your car will ever need.” Bumper.com wants you to know that its online tool “lets you see what your car is worth.” And Discovery+ hypes some of the programming you can stream on its platform, including “Two Shallow Graves” and “Conjuring Kesha.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
What Are You Watching?
Discovery+: What Are You Watching?
Premiered on: Jane Seymour, Kate Walsh share their skin secrets, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 981,237,110 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $972,027 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Alien
RockAuto: Alien
Premiered on: Columbo, SundanceTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 175,204,357 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $734,428 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Transform Your Coffee
Copper Cow Coffee: Transform Your Coffee
Premiered on: Christina on the Coast, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 606,598 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,365 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.56%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Pile of Cash
Bumper: Pile of Cash
Premiered on: Iron Resurrection, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,274,169 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,748 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Personalize Your Prescription Glasses
Pearle Vision: Personalize Your Prescription Glasses
Premiered on: CBS Mornings, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 13,355,066 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,350 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.64%
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
