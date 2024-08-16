Watch the newest commercials from The Farmer’s Dog, Peacock, National University and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: The Farmer’s Dog serves up two new installments of its “Real Stories” series; these star dogs named Han and Bogart. National University says, “We see the whole you.” And Peacock hypes its lineup of Bravo hits including various “Real Housewives” shows and “Married to Medicine.” \r\n\r\n See all of the 2024 Small Agency award winners here\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Today's TV Ad Highlights\r\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n The Farmer's Dog: Han: Special\r\n Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 2,015,319,773\r\n (19% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $8,714,442\r\n (22% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 1.82%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n National University: Joy: Supporting All Your Ands\r\n Premiered on: Fatal Attraction, TV ONE\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 200,308,879\r\n (4% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $868,331\r\n (5% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 1.77%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n The Farmer's Dog: Bogart: Dad\r\n Premiered on: Perfect Match, Hallmark\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 2,015,319,773\r\n (19% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $8,714,442\r\n (22% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 1.82%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n PGA TOUR: 2024 FedEx Cup: BMW Championship: Focus\r\n Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf\r\n\r\n \r\n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Peacock TV: Bravo Network: Fine, Fierce, Fabulous\r\n Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Orange County, BRAVO\r\n\r\n \r\n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\r\n \r\n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\r\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\r\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\r\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs\r\n