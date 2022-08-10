Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Gatorade says, “You get the most from the game when you’re having fun” in a spot featuring cameo appearances by Karl-Anthony Towns, Paige Bueckers, Fernando Tatis Jr., Sydney McLaughlin and Trevor Lawrence. In a moment of comically over-the-top musing, Progressive’s Flo says that she and her colleagues are “like knights sworn to protect our kingdom.” And Moen shows off one of its touchless kitchen faucets.

Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing

Get your tickets for the Sept. 13 event in New York
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Diamonds
Volkswagen: Diamonds
Premiered on: New Day With John Berman and Brianna Keilar, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 630,193,587 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,971,180 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.80%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
All For Fun
Gatorade: All For Fun
Premiered on: To Be Announced, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 319,170,274 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,793,290 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.90%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Coming of Age
Progressive: Coming of Age
Premiered on: Judge Jerry, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,230,304,513 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,264,096 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
The Midas Touch
Moen: The Midas Touch
Premiered on: black-ish, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 162,990,425 (37% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $425,777 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.86%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sounds Even Better: 15% Off
Raycon: Sounds Even Better: 15% Off
Premiered on: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, VH1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Ad Age Small Agency Awards

See all of the 2022 winners
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more
Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more

Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more
Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more
Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bed Bath & Beyond, Centrum, Subaru and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bed Bath & Beyond, Centrum, Subaru and more