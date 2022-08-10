Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Gatorade says, “You get the most from the game when you’re having fun” in a spot featuring cameo appearances by Karl-Anthony Towns, Paige Bueckers, Fernando Tatis Jr., Sydney McLaughlin and Trevor Lawrence. In a moment of comically over-the-top musing, Progressive’s Flo says that she and her colleagues are “like knights sworn to protect our kingdom.” And Moen shows off one of its touchless kitchen faucets.