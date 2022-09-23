Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen helps Gillette hype its GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor. Instacart serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of a continuing campaign starring Lizzo; this variation focuses on the platform offering access to “more than 900 retailers,” per an announcer’s voice-over. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the campaign: “Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features LIzzo’s grocery order.”) And GoDaddy says it offers “tools and support for every small business ‘first.’”

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dinosaur, Colorado
GoDaddy: Dinosaur, Colorado
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 412,222,958 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,321,496 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Effortless
Gillette: Effortless
Premiered on: America's Morning Headquarters, Weather Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 424,140,179 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,302,549 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.06%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The World Is Your Cart: Free Delivery
Instacart: The World Is Your Cart: Free Delivery
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,180,030,414 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,203,736 (40% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Miko 3: Science Lab
Miko: Miko 3: Science Lab
Premiered on: Big City Greens, Disney XD
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Trendy
Ripple Foods: Trendy
Premiered on: Baby Shark's Big Show!, Nick
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more

Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more
Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more

Watch the newest commercials from Canon, Vivid Seats, Milk-Bone and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more

Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more
Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Waterpik, Pinterest, Grubhub and more
Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials from Charles Schwab, FanDuel, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more

Watch the newest commercials from Heinz, Kia, Comcast and more
Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s, Amazon and more