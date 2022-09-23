Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen helps Gillette hype its GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor. Instacart serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of a continuing campaign starring Lizzo; this variation focuses on the platform offering access to “more than 900 retailers,” per an announcer’s voice-over. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory on the campaign: “Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features LIzzo’s grocery order.”) And GoDaddy says it offers “tools and support for every small business ‘first.’”