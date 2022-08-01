Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 01, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kohl’s says, “Don’t let inflation win” in an ad promoting its current savings on activewear. Visit Scotland (styled as VisitScotland) serves up another in a series of stunningly scenic spots as part of its continuing “Scotland is calling” campaign. And Rooms To Go wants you to know that its storewide sofa sale ends today.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Solitaire Grand Harvest: Not the '90s Anymore
Playtika Ltd.: Solitaire Grand Harvest: Not the '90s Anymore
Premiered on: Roseanne, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 360,082,005 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,227,243 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
2022 Football Season
Rutgers University Athletics: 2022 Football Season
Premiered on: B1G Live, Big Ten Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Don't Let Inflation Win: Shoes and Activewear
Kohl's: Don't Let Inflation Win: Shoes and Activewear
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,861,413,547 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,246,173 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Time to Answer
Visit Scotland: Time to Answer
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Sofa Sale: Ends Monday
Rooms to Go: Sofa Sale: Ends Monday
Premiered on: Morning in America With Adrienne Bankert, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 388,818,175 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $210,476 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.34%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
