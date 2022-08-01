Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kohl’s says, “Don’t let inflation win” in an ad promoting its current savings on activewear. Visit Scotland (styled as VisitScotland) serves up another in a series of stunningly scenic spots as part of its continuing “Scotland is calling” campaign. And Rooms To Go wants you to know that its storewide sofa sale ends today.