Watch the newest commercials from Meta Quest, Ally, Kohl’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 14, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Meta says the Meta Quest Pro VR headset offers “new ways to work, create and collaborate.” Ally wants you to know that you can earn ten times more interest on your money with an Ally Online Savings Account (compared to the national average for savings accounts). And Kohl’s says it’s now offering “the lowest prices of the season on fall essentials.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
New Ways
Oculus VR: New Ways
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,453,679 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $137,257 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
A Little Help: Get Up to $500
Ally Bank: A Little Help: Get Up to $500
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 421,259,548 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,970,809 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.17%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Watch Me: Special Offer Today
NFL Shop: Watch Me: Special Offer Today
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 303,026,479 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,894,687 (39% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Halloween: Trick-or-Treat Yourself
BlendJet: Halloween: Trick-or-Treat Yourself
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 196,010,774 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,449,997 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Lowest Prices of the Season: Fall Essentials: Boots, Coats, Sheets
Macy's: Lowest Prices of the Season: Fall Essentials: Boots, Coats, Sheets
Premiered on: Last Man Standing, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,653,842,949 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,585,126 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
