Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Universal Orlando Resort, Salesforce and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 22, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from VW, Apple, Outback Steakhouse and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Universal Orlando Resort says that it’s a place where you can “enter a universe found nowhere else.” Matthew McConaughey says, “Salesforce AI never steals or shares your customer data.” (Ad Age’s Tim Nudd has the backstory—and another spot in the campaign: “Salesforce brings back Matthew McConaughey to tame the Wild West of AI in new ads.”) And Netflix hypes its critically acclaimed miniseries “Baby Reindeer.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Shady Saloon
Salesforce: Shady Saloon
Premiered on: Fast Money, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 42,750,468 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $240,761 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.34%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Not Sabrina Transparency and Quality
CarMax: Not Sabrina Transparency and Quality
Premiered on: Inside the NBA, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 642,425,580 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,895,299 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game Show
Discount Tire: Game Show
Premiered on: Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 38,979,309 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $343,585 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
No Ordinary Vacation
Universal Orlando Resort: No Ordinary Vacation
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: 10th Anniversary Special, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 21,159,701 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $210 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.66%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baby Reindeer
Netflix: Baby Reindeer
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 67,202,151 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,495,060 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.73%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Orbit, Priceline, Dunkin’ and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from All, Truist, Omni Hotels & Resorts
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Häagen-Dazs, Aday, Paramount+
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

