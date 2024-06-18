Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Audible, Meta and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A janitor named Mr. Earl complains about having to clean up after WNBA games in the latest from Nike. Audible hypes its true crime audiobook offerings. And Meta says it offers “the most advanced AI at your fingertips.”