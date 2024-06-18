Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Audible, Meta and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Our Place, Kohl’s, Lavazza and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A janitor named Mr. Earl complains about having to clean up after WNBA games in the latest from Nike. Audible hypes its true crime audiobook offerings. And Meta says it offers “the most advanced AI at your fingertips.”

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cha Cha
GEICO: Cha Cha
Premiered on: Roseanne, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,881,253,227 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,167,018 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.77%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More To Imagine: True Crime
Audible Inc.: More To Imagine: True Crime
Premiered on: U.S. Olympic Trials, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 19,050,776 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,768 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.72%
Attention Index: 170 (70% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Weight of the Nation
adidas: Weight of the Nation
Premiered on: Euro Today,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 82,084,172 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $692,753 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.38%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
WNBA: Janitor
Nike: WNBA: Janitor
Premiered on: WNBA Countdown,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 70,397,820 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $672,971 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.04%
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Expand Your World With AI
Meta: Expand Your World With AI
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 58,426,602 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $795,108 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.06%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Vital Farms, Inspired Closets, Peter Millar and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Paramount+, Kohl’s, Chevy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Amazon Pharmacy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Our Place, Kohl’s, Lavazza and more

Watch the newest commercials from Our Place, Kohl’s, Lavazza and more
Watch the newest commercials from Welch’s, Instacart, Smirnoff and more

Watch the newest commercials from Welch’s, Instacart, Smirnoff and more
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Wendy’s, Kawasaki and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Wendy’s, Kawasaki and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, NFL+, Cuisinart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, NFL+, Cuisinart and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lincoln, Amazon, Pinterest and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lincoln, Amazon, Pinterest and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pinterest, General Mills, Little Caesars and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pinterest, General Mills, Little Caesars and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Homes.com, Michaels and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Homes.com, Michaels and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, H&M, SpringHill Suites and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kia, H&M, SpringHill Suites and more