Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 01, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Airbnb, KFC, Honda and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Actor John Hoogenakker stars in a Spectrum spot that promotes its internet and mobile offerings. Disney hypes Disney+ Day, which is coming up on Sept. 8. (In Disney’s words, “Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.”) And Grubhub wants you to consider ordering your next family dinner on its platform.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Go For Grubhub: Family Dinner
Grubhub: Go For Grubhub: Family Dinner
Premiered on: Adopted in Danger, LMN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 228,832,650 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,029,922 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ducks in a Row
Spectrum: Ducks in a Row
Premiered on: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 750,306,111 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $534,995 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Babolat Pure Aero 2023 Review
Tennis Warehouse: Babolat Pure Aero 2023 Review
Premiered on: To Be Announced, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,436,356 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $37,859 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.88%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Meet the Dreamer
Disney+: Meet the Dreamer
Premiered on: Bluey, Disney Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,360,706,328 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,920,973 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
No Nonsense: Contracts
Spectrum Business: No Nonsense: Contracts
Premiered on: Person, Place or Thing, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 283,996,887 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,971 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.86%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
