Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Disney+, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Actor John Hoogenakker stars in a Spectrum spot that promotes its internet and mobile offerings. Disney hypes Disney+ Day, which is coming up on Sept. 8. (In Disney’s words, “Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.”) And Grubhub wants you to consider ordering your next family dinner on its platform.