Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Amazon Pharmacy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 10, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Starbucks says its bottled Frappuccino drinks offer “the feeling of a comforting hug from your nana.” Welch’s Fruit Snacks introduces Gordon Ramsay as its new chief fruit officer (CFO). And Amazon Pharmacy says, “Healthcare just got less painful.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Chief Fruit Officer
Welch's: Chief Fruit Officer
Premiered on: Love It or List It, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Fun to Pop
M&M's: Fun to Pop
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 327,054,526 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,570,667 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.61%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
Hug From Nana
Starbucks (Beverages): Hug From Nana
Premiered on: 48 Hours, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 63,701,809 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $327,145 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.67%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stilts
Liberty Mutual: Stilts
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,728,340,982 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,492,369 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Mom
Amazon Pharmacy: Mom
Premiered on: PIX11 Morning News at 6am, CW
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
