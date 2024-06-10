Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Watch the newest commercials from Starbucks, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Amazon Pharmacy and more
A few highlights: Starbucks says its bottled Frappuccino drinks offer “the feeling of a comforting hug from your nana.” Welch’s Fruit Snacks introduces Gordon Ramsay as its new chief fruit officer (CFO). And Amazon Pharmacy says, “Healthcare just got less painful.”