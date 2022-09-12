Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 12, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Mailchimp, Denny's, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Patrick Mahomes stars alongside “Jake from State Farm” in the latest from State Farm. As part of a continuing campaign, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay encourages you to stop skipping lunch and instead eat some Campbell’s Chunky Soup in a spot with the tagline “Lunchtime is your halftime.” And Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen helps Frito-Lay call attention to its status as the “official chip & dip sponsor” of the NFL.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bath Bomb
State Farm: Bath Bomb
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,468,536,214 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,848,781 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.19%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Future NFL Announcer
Frito Lay: Future NFL Announcer
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 718,809,375 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,100,290 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Take a Hearty Lunch
Campbell's Soup: Take a Hearty Lunch
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Body Double
State Farm: Body Double
Premiered on: The B1G Show, Big Ten Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,468,536,214 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,848,781 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.19%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Bingo Blitz: Bingo Is Bingo Everywhere
Playtika Ltd.: Bingo Blitz: Bingo Is Bingo Everywhere
Premiered on: The Drew Barrymore Show, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 755,328,070 (52% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,427,970 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
