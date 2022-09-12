Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Campbell’s, Frito-Lay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Patrick Mahomes stars alongside “Jake from State Farm” in the latest from State Farm. As part of a continuing campaign, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay encourages you to stop skipping lunch and instead eat some Campbell’s Chunky Soup in a spot with the tagline “Lunchtime is your halftime.” And Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen helps Frito-Lay call attention to its status as the “official chip & dip sponsor” of the NFL.