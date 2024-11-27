Watch the newest commercials from Target, Rosetta Stone, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: A Target associate named Kris—who may or may not actually be Santa Claus—helps hype the retailer’s Black Friday deals. A farmer gets a possibly “too immersive” series of German-language lessons thanks to the Rosetta Stone app. And Walmart serves up another installment of its continuing “Deals of Desire” series of ads that spoof various movie and TV genres. (Ad Age’s Tim Nudd and Sabrina Sanchez previewed the “Deals of Desire” campaign on Oct. 29 here.) \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n TV and streaming ad prices in 2024-25\r\n \r\n \r\n Primetime TV ad prices\r\n \r\n \r\n Cost of ads on Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu\r\n \r\n \r\n TV ad cost trends over the past decade\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Today's TV Ad Highlights\r\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Bud Light: Wrong Commercial\r\n Premiered on: College Football, FOX\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 616,763,317\r\n (11% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $26,578,160\r\n (21% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 1.44%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Walmart: Black Friday Deals: Deals of Desire: Lonely Stable Boy\r\n Premiered on: College Football, FOX\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 4,244,268,047\r\n (24% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $73,331,849\r\n (35% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 2.16%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Rosetta Stone: Home at the Club\r\n Premiered on: Cake Boss: Family Feast, Discovery Family Channel\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 17,394,714\r\n (8% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $84,350\r\n (9% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 2.75%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n DoorDash: Comida en la Casa\r\n Premiered on: MLS Soccer, \r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 502,770,620\r\n (18% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $8,195,007\r\n (14% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 1.83%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n Target: Black Friday Sale: Holidays: Kris From Target\r\n Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, Nick\r\n\r\n \r\n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\r\n Impressions:\r\n 3,262,977,541\r\n (18% of industry)\r\n \r\n Est. TV Spend:\r\n $36,806,509\r\n (17% of industry)\r\n \r\n \r\n Interruption Rate: 2.64%\r\n \r\n \r\n Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\r\n \r\n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\r\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\r\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\r\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs\r\n