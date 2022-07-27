Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Vrbo, Progressive, Hilton and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 27, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Vrbo wants you to know that it offers “only whole vacation homes” so “it’s just you and your people.” Jon Hamm stars in another of a continuing series of Progressive spots focused on his attempted romance with Flo. (See an earlier Jon Hamm Progressive spot in the July 13 edition of Hot Spots.) And hospitality brand Hilton serves up a spot starring Paris Hilton and her “fur babies.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Hilton unveils biggest marketing push in six years as travel surge continues.”)

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hammergency
Progressive: Hammergency
Premiered on: A Dangerous Date, LMN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,010,341,404 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,784,377 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
You & Your People
VRBO: You & Your People
Premiered on: Center Court Live, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 17,189,508 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $222,552 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.52%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Fur Babies
Hilton Hotels Worldwide: Fur Babies
Premiered on: Below Deck Mediterranean, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,047,875 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $548,640 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Drawings
Heinz Ketchup: Drawings
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 200,218,091 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $623,697 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.29%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Food Truck
State Farm: Food Truck
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,101,523,466 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,684,062 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Post-it Notes, Servpro and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse marketing blog

Catch up on the latest virtual experiences and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Dick’s, Tally and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Post-it Notes, Servpro and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Post-it Notes, Servpro and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google, Mattress Firm, Huggies and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google, Mattress Firm, Huggies and more
Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google, Popeyes, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google, Popeyes, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Kia and more

Watch the newest commercials from Experian, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Kia and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, H&M, Booking.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, H&M, Booking.com and more
Watch the newest commercials from Tide, Dow, Sittercity and more

Watch the newest commercials from Tide, Dow, Sittercity and more