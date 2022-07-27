Watch the newest commercials from Vrbo, Progressive, Hilton and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Vrbo wants you to know that it offers “only whole vacation homes” so “it’s just you and your people.” Jon Hamm stars in another of a continuing series of Progressive spots focused on his attempted romance with Flo. (See an earlier Jon Hamm Progressive spot in the July 13 edition of Hot Spots.) And hospitality brand Hilton serves up a spot starring Paris Hilton and her “fur babies.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Hilton unveils biggest marketing push in six years as travel surge continues.”)