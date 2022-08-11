Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, McDonald’s, PNC and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Walmart wants you to know about “thousands of new rollbacks” (temporary price reductions). In an updated version of an existing campaign, McDonald’s hypes what it wryly calls “The Not Homemade on Purpose Deal”—a new collection of $3.99 meal bundles. (See also: “McDonald’s plans to reopen some of its Ukraine restaurants,” per Bloomberg News via Ad Age.) And PNC promotes its business banking services.