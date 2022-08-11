Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, McDonald’s, PNC and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Walmart wants you to know about “thousands of new rollbacks” (temporary price reductions). In an updated version of an existing campaign, McDonald’s hypes what it wryly calls “The Not Homemade on Purpose Deal”—a new collection of $3.99 meal bundles. (See also: “McDonald’s plans to reopen some of its Ukraine restaurants,” per Bloomberg News via Ad Age.) And PNC promotes its business banking services.

Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing

Get your tickets for the Sept. 13 event in New York
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Not Homemade on Purpose Deal: $3.99 Bundles
McDonald's: The Not Homemade on Purpose Deal: $3.99 Bundles
Premiered on: TMZ, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,948,701,058 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,912,421 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.97%
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Thousands of Rollbacks
Walmart: Thousands of Rollbacks
Premiered on: En casa con Telemundo, Telemundo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,322,501,403 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,271,032 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
New Ways to Compete
PNC Financial Services: New Ways to Compete
Premiered on: New Day With John Berman and Brianna Keilar, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 597,063,393 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,436,886 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Watch and Shop the Channels You Love
QVC & HSN Streaming Service: Watch and Shop the Channels You Love
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, truTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,188,903 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,378 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.11%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Save Now
Tennis Warehouse: Save Now
Premiered on: ATP/WTA Tennis, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,489,911 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,661 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more
Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more

Watch the newest commercials from Camping World, Caesars Slots, Cicis and more
Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more

Watch the newest commercials from Discovery+, Bumper.com, RockAuto and more
Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials from Sprite, Starburst, Mint Mobile and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Geico, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Rooms To Go, Visit Scotland and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more