See Colbert take on alcohol marketing in ‘Booze Newz’ segment

In a segment titled “Booze Newz” (below) that aired as part of Wednesday night’s “The Late Show” on CBS, Stephen Colbert took on a series of alcohol-related trends, including an apparent rise in unhealthy drinking (according to a USA Today report). But things got really funny when Colbert riffed on recent booze-marketing news, including the introduction of Natural Light Vodka (he cited Ad Age’s August story headlined “Natty Light Vodka? Yes, it’s coming”), Sonic Hard Seltzer, a new wine from Grey Poupon, Hard Mtn Dew and Hallmark Channel Wines Club.

Bonus: Colbert announced that he’s getting in on the wine club trend himself.

(The video below is set to start playing at the “Booze Newz” segment, but if it doesn’t work properly just manually jump ahead to the 1:29 mark.)