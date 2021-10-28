Hot Spots

See Colbert take on alcohol marketing in ‘Booze Newz’ segment

‘The Late Show’ host also announced his own wine club
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more
20211028_StevenColbert_BoozeNews_3x2.jpg
Credit: CBS via YouTube

In a segment titled “Booze Newz” (below) that aired as part of Wednesday night’s “The Late Show” on CBS, Stephen Colbert took on a series of alcohol-related trends, including an apparent rise in unhealthy drinking (according to a USA Today report). But things got really funny when Colbert riffed on recent booze-marketing news, including the introduction of Natural Light Vodka (he cited Ad Age’s August story headlined “Natty Light Vodka? Yes, it’s coming”), Sonic Hard Seltzer, a new wine from Grey Poupon, Hard Mtn Dew and Hallmark Channel Wines Club.

Bonus: Colbert announced that he’s getting in on the wine club trend himself.

(The video below is set to start playing at the “Booze Newz” segment, but if it doesn’t work properly just manually jump ahead to the 1:29 mark.)

 

More from Ad Age
Natty Light Vodka? Yes, it’s coming
E.J. Schultz
Alcohol influencers working with top ad agencies will face new rules
Erika Wheless
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
E.J. Schultz

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More from Ad Age
'I won't direct alcohol ads': Simon Pegg on his new career move
Alexandra Jardine
Coors joins boozy ice cream bandwagon with alcohol-infused dessert
Sydney Gold
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
E.J. Schultz

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more

Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more
Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Ram Trucks, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Apple, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Skittles, Discovery+, Under Armour and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, Popeyes, DoorDash and more
Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more