Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 19, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Cooper Manning stars in the latest installment of Uber Eats’ continuing “Tonight, I’ll be eating ...” campaign. Google suggests that you to “shop with your camera” by using its Google Lens app. And AT&T wants you to know that right now it’s “giving everyone our best deals on every iPhone—including the iPhone 13 Pro.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Trade Everything But Tom Brady
FTX: Trade Everything But Tom Brady
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 170,342,745 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,160,309 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.67%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
#1 Manning Brother
Uber Eats: #1 Manning Brother
Premiered on: Football Night in America, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,305,855,171 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,047,650 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Understand
Wonderful Pistachios: We Understand
Premiered on: The Beverly Hillbillies, MeTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 603,955,950 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,571,927 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
All Americans
AT&T Wireless: All Americans
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,861,508,338 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,093,601 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.55%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Shop With Your Camera
Google Phones: Shop With Your Camera
Premiered on: Magnum P.I., CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 422,378,517 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,897,627 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

