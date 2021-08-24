Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Lil Nas X helps hype Taco Bell’s Toasted Breakfast Burritos. (Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft has the backstory: “Taco Bell hires Lil Nas X as its first ‘chief impact officer.’”) Allbirds promotes its Natural Run Collection of activewear in an ad with the tagline “Nature is making a comeback.” (An online version of this ad, with the same cast of characters but a different edit and voiceover, debuted on YouTube on Aug. 17.) And Aidy Bryant dances (kinda) in the latest from Old Navy. (Ad Age’s Moyo Adeolu has the backstory: “Old Navy’s ‘Bodequality’ campaign pushes inclusive range of sizes.”)

