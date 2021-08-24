Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 24, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Lil Nas X helps hype Taco Bell’s Toasted Breakfast Burritos. (Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft has the backstory: “Taco Bell hires Lil Nas X as its first ‘chief impact officer.’”) Allbirds promotes its Natural Run Collection of activewear in an ad with the tagline “Nature is making a comeback.” (An online version of this ad, with the same cast of characters but a different edit and voiceover, debuted on YouTube on Aug. 17.) And Aidy Bryant dances (kinda) in the latest from Old Navy. (Ad Age’s Moyo Adeolu has the backstory: “Old Navy’s ‘Bodequality’ campaign pushes inclusive range of sizes.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Talk Show Dreaming
Taco Bell: Talk Show Dreaming
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,528,108,481 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,840,098 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
BODEQUALITY
Old Navy: BODEQUALITY
Premiered on: Below Deck, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,432,716,359 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,117,838 (46% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -14.00%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More Than a News Headline
Nike: More Than a News Headline
Premiered on: Track and Field, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 594,666,491 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,014,784 (50% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.00%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Meet the Streamer: Ghost Stories
Disney+: Meet the Streamer: Ghost Stories
Premiered on: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,078,579,061 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,082,437 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -4.00%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Why We Run
Allbirds: Why We Run
Premiered on: Kindergarten Cop, AMC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 61,593,373 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $172,342 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: -39.00%
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
