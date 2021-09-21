Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 21, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from PlayStation, Target, Adidas and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of one of its “Hollywood in your pocket” ads for the iPhone 13 Pro. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz  has the backstory—and the longer versions of the various ads in this campaign: “Apple goes full Hollywood to promote iPhone 13 lineup.”) Toyota hypes the 2022 Tundra with a high-energy spot set to a Chris Avantgarde remix of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” And ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit starts his day off right with some pepperoni pizza from Pizza Hut.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Writer
Kia: Writer
Premiered on: 73rd Emmy Awards, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,160,344,977 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,694,541 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.18%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Hollywood in Your Pocket
Apple iPhone: Hollywood in Your Pocket
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 60,143,070 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,442,487 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.27%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Reggie Bush: Oven Baked Bacon
Wendy's: Reggie Bush: Oven Baked Bacon
Premiered on: College GameDay, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,493,890,515 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,315,284 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Born From Invincible
Toyota: Born From Invincible
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,204,293,122 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,060,943 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.21%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game Day Prep
Pizza Hut: Game Day Prep
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,625,718,032 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,660,366 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

