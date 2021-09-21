Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Toyota, Pizza Hut and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of one of its “Hollywood in your pocket” ads for the iPhone 13 Pro. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory—and the longer versions of the various ads in this campaign: “Apple goes full Hollywood to promote iPhone 13 lineup.”) Toyota hypes the 2022 Tundra with a high-energy spot set to a Chris Avantgarde remix of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” And ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit starts his day off right with some pepperoni pizza from Pizza Hut.