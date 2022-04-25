Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Stephen Curry and Simone Biles help hype Subway’s Baja Steak & Jack sandwich, part of the chain’s continuing “Eat Fresh Refresh.” Apple TV+ teases “They Call Me Magic,” its new 4-part documentary on basketball legend Magic Johnson. And in a “Ghostbusters”-themed spot, DirectTV promotes DirecTV Stream with a little help from Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson.