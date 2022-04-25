Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple TV+, Subway, DirecTV Stream and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 25, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Hallmark, Fitbit and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Stephen Curry and Simone Biles help hype Subway’s Baja Steak & Jack sandwich, part of the chain’s continuing “Eat Fresh Refresh.” Apple TV+ teases “They Call Me Magic,” its new 4-part documentary on basketball legend Magic Johnson. And in a “Ghostbusters”-themed spot, DirectTV promotes DirecTV Stream with a little help from Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Get Your TV Together: GOATbusters
DIRECTV STREAM: Get Your TV Together: GOATbusters
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 600,251,328 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,906,062 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Refresh: Baja Steak and Jack
Subway: Refresh: Baja Steak and Jack
Premiered on: Mysteries of the Abandoned, Science Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,271,926,345 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,474,267 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Your TV Together: GOATbusters: $30 Offer
DIRECTV STREAM: Get Your TV Together: GOATbusters: $30 Offer
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 600,251,328 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,906,062 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Earth Day: Oh, What a Planet
Planet Oat: Earth Day: Oh, What a Planet
Premiered on: The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 16,640,579 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $320,233 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.27%
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
They Call Me Magic
Apple TV+: They Call Me Magic
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 457,822,506 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,513,448 (14% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.18%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

