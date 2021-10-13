Watch the newest commercials from Autotrader, Tide, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Gordon Ramsay helps Ice-T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Matty Ice hype Tide Hygienic Clean as part of the continuing “Cold Callers” campaign. The Geico Gecko contemplates eternal life in a Geico cross-promotion with Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” in theaters Nov. 5. And Kenan Thompson has a conversation with his smart appliances about car shopping in the latest from Autotrader.