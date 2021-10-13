Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Autotrader, Tide, Geico and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Gordon Ramsay helps Ice-T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Matty Ice hype Tide Hygienic Clean as part of the continuing “Cold Callers” campaign. The Geico Gecko contemplates eternal life in a Geico cross-promotion with Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” in theaters Nov. 5. And Kenan Thompson has a conversation with his smart appliances about car shopping in the latest from Autotrader.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

See Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 honorees.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cold Callers: Gordon Ramsay
Tide: Cold Callers: Gordon Ramsay
Premiered on: Street Outlaws, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,782,478,679 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,182,741 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Only One Reason
Autotrader: Only One Reason
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 226,158,411 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,304,215 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Marvel: The Gecko Becomes An Eternal
GEICO: Marvel: The Gecko Becomes An Eternal
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,499,400,695 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $97,557,826 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.71%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Keep Walking Anthem
Johnnie Walker: Keep Walking Anthem
Premiered on: 3rd Rock From the Sun, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 170,814,457 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $637,505 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Laundry Day
LG Appliances: Laundry Day
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 29,608,772 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $362,955 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, 23andMe, Roku and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, 23andMe, Roku and more

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, 23andMe, Roku and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more
Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more

Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more