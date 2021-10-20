Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Martha Stewart makes a cameo appearance in a TikTok spot focused on the viral “Mystery Apartment Girl” video. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”) An alpaca goes shopping for a Ford Explorer in the latest from CarMax. And a self-described “squeak connoisseur” (a human playing a dog) stars in a holiday ad for Petco.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Have to See It: Mystery Apartment Girl
TikTok: You Have to See It: Mystery Apartment Girl
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 17,009,203 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $365,498 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.32%
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
Buy Online With Home Delivery: Alpaca
CarMax: Buy Online With Home Delivery: Alpaca
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 376,022,470 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,939,510 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: The Squeak Connoisseur
PETCO: Holidays: The Squeak Connoisseur
Premiered on: Grand Designs: Unbelievable Builds, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 796,489,437 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,855,715 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.22%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Therapy
Old Spice: Therapy
Premiered on: Titanic, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 527,656,540 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,536,121 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Fear of Missing Oats
Quaker: Fear of Missing Oats
Premiered on: Vegas Rat Rods, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 859,510,657 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,958,660 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.99%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Google, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more

Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more

Watch the newest commercials from Autotrader, Tide, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials from Autotrader, Tide, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chime, CareerBuilder, Fabletics and more