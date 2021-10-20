Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, TikTok, Petco and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Martha Stewart makes a cameo appearance in a TikTok spot focused on the viral “Mystery Apartment Girl” video. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”) An alpaca goes shopping for a Ford Explorer in the latest from CarMax. And a self-described “squeak connoisseur” (a human playing a dog) stars in a holiday ad for Petco.