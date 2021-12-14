Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Santa Claus schools one of his elves on the fact that Ring, the video doorbell company, offers an alarm system. Visa says, “Wherever your passion takes you, pay online with confidence.” And Chevrolet serves up a 60-second TV cut of “Holiday Ride,” a short film about a widower whose daughter secretly gets his late wife’s 1966 Chevy Impala restored as a Christmas gift. We’ve also embedded the four-minute web version of “Holiday Ride” below.