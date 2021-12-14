Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Ring, Visa and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 14, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Santa Claus schools one of his elves on the fact that Ring, the video doorbell company, offers an alarm system. Visa says, “Wherever your passion takes you, pay online with confidence.” And Chevrolet serves up a 60-second TV cut of “Holiday Ride,” a short film about a widower whose daughter secretly gets his late wife’s 1966 Chevy Impala restored as a Christmas gift. We’ve also embedded the four-minute web version of “Holiday Ride” below.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holiday Ride
Chevrolet: Holiday Ride
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,470,267,512 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,835,075 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.19%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Inspire Change: Alabama Appleseed
NFL: Inspire Change: Alabama Appleseed
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,438,582,775 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,685,319 (61% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Santa's Workshop
Ring: Santa's Workshop
Premiered on: My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,056,736,806 (44% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,706,542 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Beth
Walgreens: Holidays: Beth
Premiered on: The New Adventures of Old Christine, TV LAND
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,427,371,060 (85% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,728,573 (77% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baking
VISA: Baking
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 250,202,728 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,407,038 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
