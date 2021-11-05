Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Boban Marjanović helps Chime hype its banking app. Macy’s serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of an animated ad that tells the story of Tiptoe, a reindeer who was scared to fly. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory—and the 90-second version of the ad: “Macy’s holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade.”) And Lowe’s says, “Make more holiday together.” (Pasquarelli also has the backstory on that campaign: “Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot.”)