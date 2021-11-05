Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 05, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Boban Marjanović helps Chime hype its banking app. Macy’s serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of an animated ad that tells the story of Tiptoe, a reindeer who was scared to fly. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory—and the 90-second version of the ad: “Macy’s holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade.”) And Lowe’s says, “Make more holiday together.” (Pasquarelli also has the backstory on that campaign: “​​Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tiptoe and the Flying Machine
Macy's: Tiptoe and the Flying Machine
Premiered on: CBS Morning News, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,193,159,531 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,167,479 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Helpers
USPS: The Helpers
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 49,262,863 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $643,219 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Hope USA
Wells Fargo: Hope USA
Premiered on: The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 337,012,771 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,729,580 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.67%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make More Holiday Together
Lowe's: Make More Holiday Together
Premiered on: Property Brothers: Forever Home, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,536,854,977 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,963,472 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Like Boban
Chime: Like Boban
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,090,993,016 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,721,799 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

