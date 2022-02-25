Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Chobani hypes its oat milk. Chef David Chang shows off a menu he made with help from Adobe Creative Cloud Express in a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in December (see the original 45-second version of the ad on YouTube). And 7-Eleven wants you to know that its coffee is brewed with 100% arabica beans.