Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chobani, Adobe, 7-Eleven and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 25, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Frontier Communications, Disneyland, IHOP and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Chobani hypes its oat milk. Chef David Chang shows off a menu he made with help from Adobe Creative Cloud Express in a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in December (see the original 45-second version of the ad on YouTube). And 7-Eleven wants you to know that its coffee is brewed with 100% arabica beans.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Everyone Has Oatmilk
Chobani: Everyone Has Oatmilk
Premiered on: Gimme a Break, COZITV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 644,728,442 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,292,466 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
David
Adobe: David
Premiered on: Doubling Down With the Derricos, TLC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 124,823,723 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $775,646 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Find It, Tour It, Own It
Zillow: Find It, Tour It, Own It
Premiered on: Chicago Fire, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 823,897,578 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,837,459 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
100% Arabica Beans
7-Eleven: 100% Arabica Beans
Premiered on: Cómplices al rescate, UniMas
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 115,203,602 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $314,876 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.28%
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Daniel Boulud's First Restaurant
Celebrity Cruises: Daniel Boulud's First Restaurant
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 685,665,258 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,662,307 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
