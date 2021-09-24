Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 24, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Dior serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad for its fragrance Sauvage; Johnny Depp, the longtime face of Dior Sauvage, stars. (A 43-second online version debuted on YouTube on Sept. 11.) 14 Hands Winery says, “Find your wild.” And Cornell Haynes Jr., aka Nelly, hypes the Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal as part of Burger King’s continuing “Keep It Real Meal” promotion. (Ad Age’s Moyo Adeolu has the backstory: “Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal.’”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Keeping It Real and Extra Hot
Burger King: Keeping It Real and Extra Hot
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Team Up
Rémy Martin: Team Up
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,972,691 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,190 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The New Elixir
Dior: The New Elixir
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 280,876,090 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,009,876 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.18%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Solutions
Charles Schwab: Solutions
Premiered on: Anderson Cooper 360, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 319,041,989 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,800,140 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.54%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bonfire
14 Hands Winery: Bonfire
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 292,003 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,603 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
