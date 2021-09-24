Watch the newest commercials from Dior, 14 Hands Winery, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Dior serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad for its fragrance Sauvage; Johnny Depp, the longtime face of Dior Sauvage, stars. (A 43-second online version debuted on YouTube on Sept. 11.) 14 Hands Winery says, “Find your wild.” And Cornell Haynes Jr., aka Nelly, hypes the Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal as part of Burger King’s continuing “Keep It Real Meal” promotion. (Ad Age’s Moyo Adeolu has the backstory: “Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal.’”)
