Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: In a recruitment ad for prospective delivery workers, DoorDash calls itself “the top platform with the most opportunities and the best tools to help you reach your goals.” Pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Kamaiu Johnson help hype Farmers Insurance Policy Perks. And insurance comparison site The Zebra says it can help you save over $900 on car and home coverage.