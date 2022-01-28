Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 28, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Southwest Airlines, OnDeck, Papa Murphy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: In a recruitment ad for prospective delivery workers, DoorDash calls itself “the top platform with the most opportunities and the best tools to help you reach your goals.” Pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Kamaiu Johnson help hype Farmers Insurance Policy Perks. And insurance comparison site The Zebra says it can help you save over $900 on car and home coverage.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Plumber
The Zebra: Plumber
Premiered on: Return to Vancouver, Olympic Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 264,470,544 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,084,202 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
New Year, New Goals
DoorDash: New Year, New Goals
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 876,682,447 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,195,262 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Insurance Game: Stuck
Farmers Insurance: Insurance Game: Stuck
Premiered on: Motorcycle Racing, CBS Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 849,270,635 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,042,311 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.97%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Got Your Back: Championship
NFL: Got Your Back: Championship
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Make Mental Health a Priority
Cerebral: Make Mental Health a Priority
Premiered on: ER, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 233,754,744 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $763,829 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.11%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
