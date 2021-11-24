Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from E-Trade, Subway, Swarovski and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 24, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from The Home Depot, Uber Eats, Joann and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A weary astronaut contemplates retirement in the latest from E-Trade. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hypes Subway’s Baja Chicken & Bacon sub sandwich in a faux shampoo commercial. (See also: “Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread,” from Ad Age’s Jon Springer.) And Swarovski encourages you to “give the gift of wonder” this holiday season.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Body, Bounce and Baja
Subway: Body, Bounce and Baja
Premiered on: New Day With John Berman and Brianna Keilar,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,632,125,187 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,188,041 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Wonderlab: The Gift of Wonder
Swarovski: Wonderlab: The Gift of Wonder
Premiered on: Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 255,941,417 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,473,765 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.89%
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Astronaut
E*TRADE: Astronaut
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 282,193,772 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,648,832 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Entertainment Never Ends
Amazon Prime Video: Entertainment Never Ends
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 590,050,883 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,786,067 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.87%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Thanksgiving: Recliners
Big Lots: Thanksgiving: Recliners
Premiered on: Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death, Investigation Discovery
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 54,904,453 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $311,512 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.81%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

