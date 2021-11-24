Watch the newest commercials from E-Trade, Subway, Swarovski and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A weary astronaut contemplates retirement in the latest from E-Trade. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hypes Subway’s Baja Chicken & Bacon sub sandwich in a faux shampoo commercial. (See also: “Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread,” from Ad Age’s Jon Springer.) And Swarovski encourages you to “give the gift of wonder” this holiday season.