Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Gap, Bud Light Seltzer and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: GoDaddy wants you to use its e-commerce tools to (as the tagline puts it) “Sell Anything. Anywhere.” Actress Helena Howard stars in the latest from Gap. And Budweiser wants you to know there’s no beer in Bud Light Seltzer.
Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards are now available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.