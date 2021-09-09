Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Gap, Bud Light Seltzer and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 09, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: GoDaddy wants you to use its e-commerce tools to (as the tagline puts it) “Sell Anything. Anywhere.” Actress Helena Howard stars in the latest from Gap. And Budweiser wants you to know there’s no beer in Bud Light Seltzer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fall 21: Here
Gap: Fall 21: Here
Premiered on: T-Pain's School of Business, Fuse
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Xrystal, With an X
Planet Fitness: Xrystal, With an X
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 88,600,930 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $335,450 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.18%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Pixelizer
Bud Light Seltzer: The Pixelizer
Premiered on: NFL Total Access, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 322,266,164 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,676,058 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
How Dad Got Into Bitcoin
Grayscale Investments: How Dad Got Into Bitcoin
Premiered on: Closing Bell, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 160,372,458 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $311,130 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Phat Birds
GoDaddy: Phat Birds
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 174,020,464 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,297,944 (64% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
